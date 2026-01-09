Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2026 --Corporate Fleet Services is a leading choice for Citation Mustangs for sale. As a leading Cessna model, the Citation Mustang continues to attract attention for its efficiency, reliability, and pilot-friendly design.



Whether for private ownership, business use, or fleet expansion, CFS ensures every Citation Mustang for sale is thoroughly vetted, market-ready, and aligned with each client's specific flight needs and investment goals. Here is why the Citation Mustang model is a great choice for private buyers:



- A True Very Light Jet (VLJ)



The Citation Mustang is a benchmark in the very light jet (VLJ) category, offering a blend of agility and practicality. Compact in structure, yet offering optimal performance, this aircraft appeals to buyers seeking efficiency without excessive operational demands. Its lightweight frame also contributes to reduced fuel usage and lower maintenance costs.



- Built For Single-Pilot Operation



The Citation Mustang is designed with simplicity and control in mind. Outfitted with the Garmin G1000 avionics suite, the cockpit layout is certified for single-pilot operation. For flight departments and owner-operators alike, this independence means flexible mission planning and greater control over scheduling and staffing.



- Ideal For Short To Medium Range Flights



With a range that covers approximately 1,100 nautical miles, Citation Mustangs for sale are ideal for short and mid-range travel. This is ideal for close proximity flights; whether for corporate use, quick turnarounds, or personal getaways. The aircraft's performance allows for quick departures, shorter runways, and direct routing.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, or CFS Jets, is a top choice for Citation Mustangs for sale. Whether searching for low flight hours, upgraded avionics, or a meticulously maintained jet, CFS Jets ensures that clients get the right aircraft at the right value. From initial consultation to final delivery, they are committed to helping clients take off with confidence. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about CFS Jets and Citation Mustangs for sale.