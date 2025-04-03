Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --Corporate Fleet Services, known as CFS Jets, is a leading private aviation broker service that offers a range of pre-owned private aircraft. While they have a range of impressive aircraft in their inventory, one stand-out private jet, is their 2016 Citation CJ4 for sale.



Here is a closer look at why this Citation CJ4 for sale is turning heads:



Outstanding Performance



With only 4,202 flight hours and 3,253 landings, CFS Jet's 2016 Citation CJ4 for sale is a highly maintained aircraft that promises exceptional and reliable performance for years to come. Whether for business or leisure travel, the CJ4's expansive range ensures it can cover long distances efficiently and swiftly.



Cutting-Edge Avionics



Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, the Citation CJ4 for sale at CFS Jets offers superior systems, including the Collins Pro Line 21, Honeywell Mark VIII EGPWS, and dual Collins Mode S Diversity Transponders. These advanced features deliver exceptional safety, seamless navigation, and up-to-the-minute weather updates, ensuring a smooth and secure flight experience every time.



Comfort and Capacity



Designed to comfortably accommodate 9 passengers, the Citation CJ4 is the perfect fit for both business professionals and family travelers. The cabin provides generous space for relaxation, with modern features like the Aircell Axxess II SatPhone, GOGO ATG 4000 connectivity, and 110V AC outlets, allowing for both comfort and productivity throughout the flight. This combination of comfort, capacity, and technological amenities makes this Citation CJ4 for sale an ideal choice for aircraft buyers looking for a luxurious, high-performance jet.



About Corporate Fleet Services



Corporate Fleet Services has been setting the bar for excellence since 1984. With models that span a wide range of aircraft, including pre-owned jets and specialized options like the Citation CJ4, they are dedicated to providing their clients with exceptional service and high-quality aircraft.



From business professionals to aviation enthusiasts, Corporate Fleet Services offers an unparalleled selection, ensuring that every client finds the perfect jet to meet their needs. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about their Citation CJ4 for sale.