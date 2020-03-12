Corporate Fleet Services Provides a Range of Different Private Planes for Sale

Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Corporate Fleet Services (CFS) carries a broad range of private aircraft for sale. With several different models, styles, brands, and functions, CFS assesses client needs and offers various private planes for sale that fit client needs, desires, and budgets.



Investing in private aircraft is an important life step. Coming to the decision to purchase a plane can be difficult, but once the decision is made, individuals are faced with countless other decisions when it comes to selecting the right private aircraft for their needs. Airplane brokers at CFS help clients get exactly what they want from their new aircraft and explore the various options in private planes for sale.



Beechcraft is a brand of Textron Aviation that manufactures private and commercial aircraft. As one of the most reputable private aircraft brands around, CFS carries a selection of Beechcraft models that fit a range of different budgets and ideal features for private aircraft owners. From 2003 models to more recent models from 2016, the selection of Beechcraft private planes for sale at CFS won't disappoint.



Cessna Jets are a line of citation jets that are a great option for private aircraft owners who are looking for economy and class. With select models equipped with impressive avionics and modern conveniences, such as microwaves, comfortable seating, attractive interior, and more, these compact jets are a great option for those looking to get from point A to point B in style.



In addition to Beechcraft and Cessna models, CFS has an impressive inventory of private planes for sale that include but are not limited to Bombardier, Dassault Falcon, and Gulfstream models.



For more information, visit https://cfsjets.com/.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS, is a private aircraft acquisition, sales, exchange, and trading service that assists private aircraft owners in the various aspects of owning and selling private aircraft. With a team dedicated to providing clients with education and professional advice, CFS brokers have a reputation for excellence that dates back to 1984. Working with clients from start to finish, Corporate Fleet Services has an average sales time of fewer than 90 days.