Drawing a line between owning a Cessna aircraft to owning a piece of aviation history, Corporate Fleet Services shares these five interesting facts that they believe everyone should know, regardless if they are interested in purchasing Cessna aircraft for sale or not:



1. The Cessna 172 is a record holder! In the 1950's this single-engine aircraft was flown by two men for 64 days and over 15,000 miles, which set the endurance record.



2. The Cessna 172 aircraft is the most produced aircraft in aviation history.



3. Textron, the owner of Cessna, did not start out selling aircraft; they started out small by selling yarn in the early 1920's.



4. French entertainer Michel Lotito actually ate, yes ate, parts of a Cessna 150 aircraft over the course of a two-year period.



5. The state of Florida uses a fleet of Cessna fixed-wing aircrafts to patrol the skies above Florida.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has decades of experience offering a wide range of private aircraft to international buyers, such as Cessna aircraft for sale. Understanding that each of their client's needs differ, Corporate Fleet Services works with their clients one-on-one to find the ideal Cessna aircraft for sale that will match their practical and budgetary requirements–but they do not stop there!



In addition to handling all the complicated aspects of private aircraft sales, Corporate Fleet Services goes the extra mile to ensure seamless transactions by assisting with due-diligence and contracting to ensure an average sale time of 90 days or less. Visit cfsjets.com to explore Corporate Fleet Services' inventory of Cessna aircraft for sale and learn more about private jet sales and acquisitions!