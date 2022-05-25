Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a range of private aircraft options to choose from, including Beechcraft aircraft for sale. With experience in aircraft sales dating back to 1984, the team of brokers at Corporate Fleet Services knows a thing or two about private jets and the manufacturers who make them.



Here are some interesting facts about Beechcraft:



1. The First Model - The first Beechcraft model is the highly popular Model 17 Staggerwing. This aircraft was used in World War II by the United States Army Air Forces.

2. Special Awards - Beechcraft won the Army-Navy "E" award in 1942, and four consecutive years after, making it the golden standard in efficiency and production standards.

3. Buy-Out - In 2012 Beechcraft went bankrupt and was shortly after bought-out by Textron Aviation in 2014.

4. Automobiles - Well known for producing high-quality aircraft, Beechcraft also ventured into other fields of design, including automobiles. After World War II, Beechcraft produced a prototype for a vehicle named the Beechcraft Plainsman. The prototype was eventually canceled before production.

5. The AT-10 - Most aircraft are manufactured using lightweight metals; however, the Beechcraft AT-10 Wichita was built mostly from wood.

6. King-Air- Amongst the most popular Beechcraft models is the King Air which is still currently manufactured.



