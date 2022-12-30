Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services proudly offers a wide range of private aircraft options to an international audience, including the famous Hawker jet for sale. Understanding that purchasing a private aircraft is an important investment, Corporate Fleet Services shares this brief guide to Hawker jets, so buyers can be well informed before making their purchase.



According to Corporate Fleet Services, here is what buyers should know about Hawker jets for sale:



History

From 2006 to February of 2013, Hawker Beechcraft produced a wide range of impressive aircraft that have become highly sought-after by private aircraft owners all around the globe. Although short-lived, Hawker jets are considered excellent private aircraft known for performance and luxury.



Models

There is a wide selection of impressive Hawker jets that are still highly sought-after today, including:



- Beechcraft Premier I

- Hawker 200

- Hawker 400XP

- Hawker 750

- Hawker 850XP

- Hawker 900XP

- Hawker 1000

- Hawker 4000



Specs

In its time Hawker Beechcraft employed approximately 8,000 employees and produced aircraft in multiple facilities around the world in locations throughout the USA, United Kingdom, and Mexico.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, commonly known as CFS Jets, has a wide range of quality private aircraft options in their inventory, including the popular Hawker jet for sale. Serving private aircraft buyers and sellers from all over the globe, CFS Jets is there to meet all their clients needs with professional broker services that go above and beyond the call of duty. From due diligence, aircraft listing services, contracting, and more, Corporate Fleet Services works with their clients closely to ensure that they get the most from their investment.



The best part? Corporate Fleet Services have an average sales time of 90 days or less, making them the preferred choice for international sales, acquisitions, and leasing worldwide. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Hawker jets for sale and other impressive aircraft options.