Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has decades of experience offering airplanes for sale to an international audience. Serving both buyers and sellers, the team of skilled aircraft brokers at Corporate Fleet Services helps their clients handle all the complicated aspects of private aircraft sales and acquisitions so they can get the most from their investment.



What most buyers and sellers do not realize is that private aircraft are grouped into different categories based on range, size, and amenities. According to Corporate Fleet Services, these are three of the most common categories of private airplanes for sale:



1. Light Jets - Light jets are amongst the smallest private planes that hold a maximum of eight passengers. These jets are ideal for short distance travel of two hours or less.

2. Mid-Size Jets - Just as their name implies, mid-size jets are a medium sized airplane option that offer a maximum of seven hours of flight time–or coast to coast travel within the US.

3. Heavy Jets - Heavy jets, also known as large cabin jets, are the largest private airplane option that can fit ten passengers comfortably. These planes can fly 4,000 miles non-stop.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services has nearly four decades of experience offering private aircraft sales and acquisitions services to a global audience. Handling all aspects of private aircraft transactions, including listing services, international sales, short-term leasing, contracting, and much more, Corporate Fleet Services ensures the smooth transition of airplanes for sale from seller to buyer. It is no wonder why Corporate Fleet Services is considered the top aircraft broker company world-wide!



From light planes, mid-size planes, heavy jets, and everything in between, Corporate Fleet Services has an impressive inventory of airplanes for sale to meet any want, need, or desire. Visit cfsjets.com to explore Corporate Fleet Services inventory of private airplanes for sale and inquire about other private aircraft services!