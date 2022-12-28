Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services has several private aircraft in their inventory, including Citation jets for sale. With extensive experience selling private aircraft dating back to 1984, Corporate Fleet Services shares these four pro tips to help successfully market their Citation jets for sale:



1 Hiring a Broker- Hiring a broker ensures the successful sale of private aircraft. Private aircraft brokers help with a range of complicated tasks including marketing, contracting, and due diligence.



2 Engaging Descriptions- Engaging descriptions on listings can go a long way in ensuring the successful sale of private aircraft. Professional marketing copy can go a long way.



3 Relevant Maintenance- All relevant maintenance information should be included on the listing of a Citation jet for sale. Including maintenance details demonstrates that the previous owner has taken good care of their Citation.



4 Practice Patience- Selling a pre-owned Citation jet for sale takes time. Smart buyers know that patience is a virtue and to give themself a reasonable timeframe when selling a high-ticket item, such as private aircraft.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, known as CFS Jets, provides a wide range of private aircraft sales and acquisitions services to an international audience. With an impressive inventory of private jets, such as Citation jets for sale, Corporate Fleet Services ensures that their clients receive the best services available so they can get the most from their investment. From private jet sales, due diligence, private aircraft losing, short term leasing, and more, CFS Jets does it all!



For nearly 40 years Corporate Fleet Services has been the number one choice for private aircraft sales, acquisitions, and leasing. No matter where in the world their clients are located, CFS Jets goes above and beyond to ensure complete satisfaction. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Citation jets for sale and other private aircraft and broker services.