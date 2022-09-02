Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services proudly offers a wide range of private aircraft for sale, such as highly popular Phenom jets for sale.



A product of Embraer, Phenom jets are a very light weight business aircraft that is ideal for corporate and personal use. In the Phenom family is also the Phenom 300, which is widely considered the most successful business jet of the last decade.



Whether clients are looking into an older Phenom 100 model, the Phenom 300 jet, or other phenom jets for sale, Corporate Fleet Services shares some pro tips for helping clients find the ideal Phenom for their needs, which are as follows:



Understanding Needs- Aircraft buyers need to seriously consider their long-term needs when purchasing a Phenom. This should include runway length, fuel capacity, seating, etc.



Setting Budgets- Private aircraft buyers need to determine a realistic budget early on and stick to it!



Knowing Brokers- Not all aircraft brokers are the same. Buyers should do their homework when looking for a reputable, experienced, and accredited aircraft broker to help them find a Phenom.



Getting Inspections- No aircraft buyer should purchase a Phenom without conducting a pre-purchase inspection.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, commonly known as CFS Jets, is an international private aircraft dealer company offering a wide range of private jets for sale, such as the highly sought-after Phenom jet for sale. With experience providing private jet broker services dating back to 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has nearly four decades of expertise providing sales and acquisitions services to an international client base.



Not only does Corporate Fleet Services offer Phenom jets for sale, but they help private jet sellers get the most from their investment by holding the various aspects of aircraft sales such as marketing aircraft, contracting, due diligence, and more. Visit cfsjets.com today to learn more about CFS Jets and Phenom jets for sale!