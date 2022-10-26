Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services is proud to provide their clients with a wide inventory of private jets for sale. With jets that fit any need or budget, Corporate Fleet Services works with clients to find the ideal aircraft for their needs.



While it is easy for buyers to get tangled in the excitement of purchasing a private jet, Corporate Fleet Services warns that pre-purchase inspections must come first, and they cannot be overlooked. According to Corporate Fleet Services, here are some pro-tips for ensuring pre-purchase inspection success:



Picking a New Facility- Pre-purchase inspections should be conducted in a new facility different from the facility where aircrafts have been serviced on a regular basis to ensure unbiased.



Record Review- Private jet buyers should review records thoroughly before they get excited about purchasing a private jet for sale. Records will reveal damage history, repairs, AD compliance, and any other red flags that potential buyers should be aware of.



Qualified Engineer- All potential buyers should employ the help of a qualified engineer to oversee pre-purchase inspections. This qualified engineer should have an understanding of the aircraft model, weaknesses in systems, and other possible risks.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has one of the largest and most impressive inventories of private jets for sale in the nation. Providing private aircraft sales and acquisitions dating back to 1984, the team of private jet brokers at Corporate Fleet Services has a reputation for excellence when it comes to helping their clients get the most from private aircraft transactions. Not only does Corporate Fleet Services handle private jet sales, but they are equipped to handle private jet leasing and exchanges as well.



Whatever the need, Corporate Fleet Services goes above and beyond to meet their client's requirements and exceed their expectations. Visit cfsjets.com to explore CFS Jet's inventory of private jets for sale!