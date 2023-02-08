Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services proudly offers attractive and quality private aircraft for sale, such as the PC-22 Pilatus for sale. While every aircraft has something unique to offer, Corporate Fleet Services points out why this particular Pilatus for sale is such a popular option amongst national and international buyers of all backgrounds, budgets, and requirements.



According to Corporate Fleet services, here is why the Pilatus PC-24 is such a popular choice:



Off-Road-Ability

The Pilatus PC-24 is a sought-after aircraft option due to its ability to land almost anywhere without issues. This Pilatus can land on gravel, pavement, grass, and nearly any other type of terrain.



Fully Customizable

Unlike most other private aircraft, the Pilatus PC-24 is fully customizable at any altitude. While in flight, this Pilatus has the ability to reconfigure seating options to provide more space and comfort.



Advanced Features

When the PC-24 Pilatus first came out in 2018 it was quickly recognized as the most versatile and advanced light jet on the market. With cruise speeds of 500 miles per hour and a range of 2,035 nautical miles, owners can enjoy luxurious and quick travel to their preferred destination.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has an impressive inventory of highly-sought-after private aircraft, including the PC-24 Pilatus for sale. Working diligently on their clients' behalf to ensure the smooth transfer of private aircraft from seller to buyer, Corporate Fleet Services goes above and beyond to streamline all aspects of the sales/acquisitions process. From listing services, contracting, due diligence, and more, CFS Jets covers all bases, so all parties are satisfied with their private aircraft broker services.



Since the early 1980s, Corporate Fleet Services have been the number one choice for national and international aircraft sales and acquisitions! Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about their Pilatus for sale, or contact them directly for information about their broker services!