Collecting Essential Documentation for the Sale

Before placing a Bombardier on the market, sellers need to gather all the pertinent documentation. This encompasses maintenance records, logbooks, and ownership history. Prospective buyers will demand a comprehensive history to evaluate the aircraft's condition and upkeep.



Preparing Bombardier Aircraft for Sale

Ensuring that your Bombardier is in impeccable condition, both internally and externally, is paramount. This entails undertaking any necessary maintenance, thorough cleaning, and cosmetic enhancements. A well-maintained Bombardier not only attracts higher offers but also instills confidence in potential buyers, assuring them of a sound investment.



Engaging the Services of a Private Aircraft Broker

Many individuals seeking to streamline the sale of their Bombardier opt for the assistance of an experienced aircraft broker. Corporate Fleet Services specializes in the marketing and sale of a diverse range of aircraft, including highly sought-after Bombardiers for sale. Their team of seasoned experts possesses an in-depth understanding of the aviation market, enabling them to aid in determining the appropriate pricing, executing effective marketing strategies, and expediting sales seamlessly.



Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, specializes in the seamless process of marketing Bombardier's for sale. With nearly 40 years of experience and a team of passionate private aircraft brokers in their corner, CFS Jets understands the private aircraft market and helps their clients to get the most out of their sale.



From due diligence, handling complicated paperwork, pre-sale inspections, and more, CFS is equipped with the skills, tools, and manpower needed to sell Bombardiers quickly, at the maximum profit to sellers. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about hiring a private jet broker to market a Bombardier for sale.