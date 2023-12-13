Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is the leading choice for Cessna pre-owned aircraft for both personal and corporate use. With a wide selection of pre-owned models, CFS Jets works closely with clients to help them select the right model for their needs.



While the allure of brand new Cessna aircraft is appealing, Corporate Fleet Services discusses some of the reasons why buyers should explore Cessna pre-owned aircraft versus brand new models:



Cost Savings - Purchasing a pre-owned Cessna enables buyers on a budget to enjoy significant cost savings compared to purchasing a brand-new Cessna model. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking a more economical investment.

Immediate Availability - Unlike the process of ordering a new aircraft, Cessna pre-owned aircrafts are readily available for immediate purchase. This allows buyers to take advantage of their new aircraft sooner rather than later, without the wait associated with ordering a new model.

Proven Track Record - Cessna pre-owned aircraft have a proven track record of performance and reliability. Prospective buyers can thoroughly review the maintenance history and performance records, ensuring peace of mind.

Reduced Depreciation - In the initial years, new aircraft often undergo depreciation. Opting for a pre-owned Cessna mitigates this concern, as the depreciation curve is smaller, offering better long-term value over the years.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Service has been the premier private aircraft broker not only in the U.S., but throughout the nation since 1984. Offering a huge selection of used aircraft to an international audience, including Cessna pre-owned aircraft, CFS Jets works directly with their clients to find the ideal model that fits their needs and exceeds their expectations. From the CJ3, Skyhawk, and more, CFS has a diverse range of Cessna models to choose from. Visit cfsjets.com to explore their inventory of Cessna pre-owned aircraft.