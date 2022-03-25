Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services, also referred to as CFS Jets, has an impressive inventory of private aircraft, including Cessnas for sale. As an international aircraft broker, CFS Jets has the pleasure of working with many clients from all over the world. While each client and culture is different, the one thing that brings people together from all walks of life is worldwide events, and this year there is a lot to look forward to.



Corporate Fleet Services shares some exciting worldwide 2022 events that their clients can attend once they have purchased a new Cessna aircraft, including:



1. Coachella (Indio, CA)- Coachella is one of the most popular and anticipated worldwide musical events. Headliners such as Kayne West and Harry Styles are already confirmed to perform.



2. Cannes Film Festival (Cannes, France)- The Cannes Film Festival, held from July 6-July 17 offers red carpet premieres, VIP parties, and private screenings.



3. World Economic Forum (Davos, Switzerland)- Moved from January 2022 to summer 2022, the World Economic Forum is where worldwide decision makers gather.



4. FIFA World Cup (Qatar)- The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated events of the year, with 32 teams battling it out for the number one spot.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, has a vast selection of attractive aircraft options, including Cessnas for sale. With experience in private aircraft sales and acquisitions dating back to 1984, Corporate Fleet Services has nearly 40 years of experience helping clients find the right private aircraft for their wants, needs, and budget. Not only does CFS Jets help clients find private jets for sale, but they handle the various aspects of private aircraft sales, helping sellers list aircraft, market aircraft, and properly complete due diligence for the smooth transfer of aircraft from buyer to seller.



In addition to offering attractive Cessnas for sale, Corporate Fleet Services has several other private aircraft models to choose from, including Beechcrafts, Bombardiers, Gulfstreams, and more! Visit cfsjets.com to explore CFS Jets' inventory.