Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2023 --Corporate Fleet Services proudly helps their clients market Phenom Jets for sale. With ample experience facilitating a wide range of private aircraft transactions, Corporate Fleet Services has a proven marketing strategy with an average sales time of three months or less.



While hiring an aircraft broker is the best way to ensure the successful sale of Phenom Jets, there are some things that private aircraft owners can do to ensure the successful sale of their Phenom jet before they employ the help of an aircraft broker, such as:



1) Organize Paperwork

Before the sale of an aircraft can occur, sellers should get all the necessary paperwork together, such as repair paperwork, maintenance history, etc. This will help the pre-purchase inspection go more quickly.



2) Aircraft & Engine Maintenance

Upkeep is essential to keeping Phenom Jets in good shape. This is particularly true when sellers want to list their Phenom Jet for sale. Maintenance should include interior maintenance, engine check, overhaul, and more.



3) Cleaning & Detailing

The aesthetic appeal of a Phenom Jet for sale could mean the difference between a sure sale and a lost opportunity. That is why buyers should professionally clean and detail their Phenom before putting it on the market.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, helps their clients market their Phenom Jets for sale. Providing private jet broker services for both national and international clientele, CFS Jets facilitates the smooth transfer of Phenom aircraft from seller to buyer in an average of 90 days or less. Not only does Corporate Fleet Services help to market Phenom Jets for sale, but they help with other aspects of private aircraft transactions such as pre-purchase inspections, contracting, and more!



For nearly four decades, CFS Jets has been the preferred choice for national and global aircraft sales and acquisitions services. Visit cfsjets.com to learn more about Phenom Jets for sale and other private aircraft services.