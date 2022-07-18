Cornelius, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2022 --Corporate Fleet Services offers a wide range of private aircraft, such as highly popular Beechcraft aircraft for sale. Beechcraft is a brand of Textron Aviation that has been around since 1932, however, Beechcraft was acquired by Textron less than 10 years ago.



Described as a luxury and durable aircraft, Beechcraft aircraft are designed with more efficiency, less maintenance, and enhanced range. While there was a total of 1,118 produced, there still remain several on the market, two of which are in Corporate Fleet Services' inventory.



Here are two attractive Beechcraft aircraft for sale that Corporate Fleet Services has to offer:



1981 Beechcraft King Air F90



This Beechcraft aircraft for sale is a performance aircraft equipped with four passenger seating options, two Pratt & Whitney PT6A-135 engines, and a range of impressive avionic features including:

- Garmin GTN-750 & GNS-430W Comm/Nav/GPS

- Sperry SPZ-200A Autopilot & FD

- Garmin GLD-69 Weather

- Honeywell Mark VII GPWS TAWS

- Dual Collins DME-40

- Artex ME-406 ELT

- Universal CVR-30A

- Fairchild F1000 FDR, and more!



2000 Hawker 800XP

Hawker jets are a highly sought-after Beechcraft aircraft for sale with a spacious cabin, seven seating options, and impressive avionics, including:



- Honeywell RNZ-850 DME

- Fairchild FDR

- Dual Honeywell LASEREF

- Honeywell RT-300 Radar Altimeter

- Honeywell Mark V EGPWS

- Honeywell Autopilot

- Collins HF-9000 w/SELCAL

- SATPHONE, and more!



