Corporate Fleet Services, also known as CFS Jets, is the preferred private aircraft broker service for aircraft owners marketing their Bombardiers for sale. With a legacy of excellence dating back to 1984, they understand the importance of being meticulous and strategic in every aspect of the sales process.



With this in mind, they have shared some of things that private jet owners should NOT do when selling their Bombardier for sale:



Underestimating the Impact of Marketing



Some sellers may underestimate the power of effective marketing when it comes to marketing a Bombardier for sale. They may overlook the importance of leveraging online platforms, social media channels, and industry networks to maximize visibility. However, partnering with an established aircraft broker can provide access to a wider network of serious buyers and ensure the aircraft is marketed effectively to attract the right audience.



Skipping the Professional Inspection



Another common mistake is neglecting to arrange for a professional inspection before listing a Bombardier for sale. Potential buyers often request thorough inspections to assess the aircraft's condition, identify any maintenance issues, and ensure it complies with safety standards. Failing to conduct this inspection can lead to surprises during negotiations or even cause the deal to collapse, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive inspection process.



Rushing the Sales Process



One pitfall to avoid is rushing through the sales process. Some sellers may be tempted to close a deal quickly without thoroughly vetting potential buyers or negotiating terms. But rushing sales can lead to overlooked details, such as payment options, legal considerations, and important negotiation terms. Taking the time to carefully navigate the sales process ensures a smoother and more successful transaction for everyone involved.



About Corporate Fleet Services

Corporate Fleet Services is proud to provide aircraft broker services to help sellers successfully market and sell Bombardiers for sale. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the aviation market, they offer comprehensive support and guidance throughout the selling process.



Corporate Fleet Services ensures that Bombardier aircraft are positioned effectively to attract the right buyers.