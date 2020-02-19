Corporate Lending Is on an Upward Trajectory Due to Investment Banking Recruitment Services from Selby Jennings

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Corporate and investment banking remain fundamental to the German financial sector. With corporate lending levels forecast to rise – and €12.1 trillion already invested in investment funds in the EU as a whole by private and institutional investors, this is a thriving and exciting market that requires a constant supply of exceptional talent. This challenge is one that Selby Jennings is ideally positioned to enable businesses in the financial services industry to meet. The firm has been providing essential support to both clients and candidates for more than 15 years and is a renowned specialist in Germany.



With opportunities available across the country, from Berlin and Frankfurt to Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, the market for investment banking recruitment is strong. According to the European Central Bank, Germany – which has assets of €2.7 billion – is the largest European market for corporate lending and continues to grow at a healthy rate. Selby Jennings partners with corporate and investment banking businesses across the country to identify and attract the best talent. That could be the most innovative start-up or a large and highly identifiable global financial name – there are investment banking roles available in many different organisations across the sector.



Investment banking recruitment is central to supporting the ongoing growth of the financial services sector in Germany. Through a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment methods Selby Jennings helps to design solutions to issues of innovation and talent, helping to drive greater growth right across the industry. From Frankfurt and Berlin to Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, the firm has a presence in all Germany's key locations, as well as covering 60+ countries worldwide. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality banking and recruitment jobs in Germany and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Selby Jennings has more than 15 years' experience working in the financial services sector and has established a robust reputation for connecting the brightest minds in investment banking recruitment to those businesses where they will be best able to thrive. This is becoming increasingly important as the sector grows and banks and lenders seek to respond to developing risks and challenges that are changing the way that corporate and investment banking operates.



As the largest national economy in the EU there are specific challenges for the German market and recruitment requires the insight and expertise of specialists with a wealth of experience and carefully nurtured networks. Selby Jennings continues to be a crucial partner to some of the highest profile businesses in the sector, as well as those that are agile and boutique.



