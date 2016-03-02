Corporate Specialties Wins PPAI Pyramid Award

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Corporate Specialties has received the Bronze Pyramid Award—which recognizes the outstanding, creative use of promotional products—from Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) for a Winter Comfort Kit promotional campaign. The award was presented to the company at the PPAI Awards Presentation & Reception on January 12 during The PPAI Expo in Las Vegas.



PPAI annually honors companies for creative excellence in marketing promotions that include branded merchandise. This year, 33 companies overall were recognized in 11 promotional categories—from B2B and consumer programs to employee incentives and diversity/social responsibility programs.



For the Goodwill Programs Category in which Corporate Specialties is nominated, only two companies qualified for a Pyramid Award based on programs that include a goal to improve company image, enhance customer perception or raise awareness with a focus on communication of services.



The promotions are judged on a number of criteria, including:



- Planning To Concept: Organized fact finding; Establishment of clearly defined objective, budget, audience and timing.



- Effectiveness of execution: Thorough copy and theme development with organized campaign that is strategic in messaging, delivery method, timing, continuity and branding elements.



- Appropriateness and creativity of product: The appropriate and creative application of product and messaging selected and delivered in a creative way for the intended audience.



- Results: Reported results are confirmed by a client letter and include specific and measurable criteria. Performance and results must be tied to stated objective.



The promotion centered around a special gift-bag program that supported all the elements of the client's annual holiday event and enticed the company's customers to attend and enjoy all the celebration had to offer. The goal of the gift-bag swag was to have a number of winter-themed items that can be used not only on the day of the event but also throughout the entire winter season for continued brand awareness and goodwill.



The Winter Comfort Kit included seven items packaged together in a red round bag that was decorated with an imprint of Santa's belly and the client's logo. The client's staff personally gave gift bags to 7,500 tenants who attended the event—3,500 more than the previous year. With the increased personal interactions, the client was able to better promote its website and get people to sign up to receive email updates—growing the email list from 1,556 to 2,287 subscribers and increasing website traffic 32% from November to December.



"My client had a number of goals it wanted to achieve with the promotion, so we strategically looked at how we could boost its overall goodwill with customers, create buzz and increase email subscriptions for its website," said Valerie Hayman Sklar, president of Corporate Specialties.



"Then we evaluated what would be valued by the client's target audience—and anything that helps people survive the winter is always appreciated as used!" she continued. "Including multiple products in the swag bags increased not only the perceived value of the gift but also the number of client logo impressions. And having all of the items pre-packaged and ready to distribute allowed the client's staff even more time to have conversations with customers. Overall, the promotion helped the client show all of its customers that they are valued and their business is appreciated as well as build positive word of mouth."



Corporate Specialties won the Bronze PPAI Pyramid Award for creative excellence in promotional marketing campaigns for its Winter Comfort Kit. It included custom black texting gloves imprinted with the client's logo, Ice scraper imprinted with "Dashing Through The Snow," tissue pak imprinted with "Baby It's Cold Outside," lip balm imprinted with client's website, peppermint spoon, popcorn "snow" ball treat, hot chocolate packet, ice cube shaped chocolate square and retro lunch box. The items were packaged in a red round bag that was decorated with an imprint of Santa's belly and the client's logo.



About Corporate Specialties

Founded by Valerie Hayman Sklar in 1997, Corporate Specialties has been developing comprehensive marketing programs that incorporates SMART Swag—branded merchandise that is Special, Memorable, Affordable, Relevant and Targeted—that not only delights target audiences but also get results.



As a promotional marketing brain trust, Corporate Specialties has become the go-to resource for business owners, corporate marketers, meeting and event planners, and HR pros who need distinctive, memorable merchandise programs—from customer loyalty programs and tradeshow campaigns to employee incentives and business gifts.



An affiliate with AIA, the 7th largest promotional products distributorship, Corporate Specialties has received the 2013 AIA Velocity Award that recognizes fastest growing companies as well as the 2010 and 2011 AIA Advee Award – Best Self Promotion that honors creative use of promotional products. It has also won the 2016 PPAI Bronze Pyramid Award for creative excellence in Goodwill Programs as well as the 2015 and 2016 PPAI Bronze Technology Award for outstanding blog content.



Like Corporate Specialties on Facebook at http://facebook.com/Corporate.Specialties.LLC and follow it on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CorpSpecialties.



For more information, visit http://corporatespecialties.com and read the blog at http://corpspecblog.com.