Corporate Tax Accountants Offer Planning Services for Small and Medium Businesses

Corporate income tax is one of the largest expenses any successful business will face. As a team of corporate tax accountants in Vancouver, the chartered professional accountants at Mew and Company act as trusted advisors to business owners of all sizes. Through an individualized approach to tax planning, they work to protect wealth and preserve equity in small and medium businesses.



Company finances are often tricky in a growing business. Canadian tax laws are complex. As experienced Vancouver corporate tax accountants, Mew and Company specializes in advising clients on how best to work within the current tax laws to help maximize tax savings.



Corporate tax accountants are more than nimble number crunchers. By developing a sound understanding of an individual business and its unique challenges, Mew and Company provides business consulting services, corporate tax planning, and succession planning for the most effective methods of reducing corporate taxes.



The chartered professional accountants at Mew and Company have proven expertise in helping clients protect and grow their equity. By focussing on long-term goals while maximizing benefits and tax breaks, it becomes easier for business owners to protect and grow the equity in their business--for expansion, for security, for legacy.



Common corporate tax planning offered at Mew and Company include:



- Corporate withdrawal optimization

- Strategic wage or dividend payments

- Income splitting options with family members

- Dividend strategies for adult children attending university

- Share classes and shareholding strategies

- RRSP purchase and mortgage payment strategies

- Corporate and/or personal investment trade-offs

- Corporate tax and GST/PST installment planning

- Timely payroll remittances

- Corporate tax and GST/PST return filings

- Timely and accurate filing of T4, T5, and T3

- SR&ED credit claims

- Capital dividend elections

- Tax-free rollovers of personal assets into a corporation



As a team of tax planning specialists for medium and small businesses, the chartered professional accountants at Mew and Company work to focus on tax planning, so business owners can focus on what they do best—expanding and nurturing their business. To learn more or get started, call 604-688-9198.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



To learn more about Mew + Company and discuss their services, log on to https://mewco.ca/



