Corporate Tax Planning: Maximize Savings by Working with a Chartered Professional Accountant in Vancouver

Tax laws are complex, and every decision has an impact. Consider just a few of the questions—what's the best time to incorporate? How should an owner pay themselves? What happens if the CRA comes knocking?



As trusted corporate tax advisors to many clients in Vancouver, the team at Mew and Company specializes in understanding individual business and lifestyle goals. Chartered Professional Accountants are more than bookkeepers. They are tax professionals who work to build up an understanding of their client's business before identifying tax-saving opportunities and strategies to implement these.



Common Corporate Tax Planning Issues:



- Corporate withdrawal optimization

- Strategic wage or dividend payments

- Income splitting options with family members

- Dividend strategies for adult children attending university

- Share classes and shareholding strategies

- RRSP purchase and mortgage payment strategies

- Corporate and/or personal investment trade-offs

- Corporate tax and GST/PST instalment planning

- Timely payroll remittances

- Corporate tax and GST/PST return filings

- Timely and accurate filing of T4, T5, and T3

- SR&ED credit claims

- Capital dividend elections

- Tax-free rollovers of personal assets into a corporation



As business tax planning specialists, a Chartered Professional Accountant can provide insight about the decisions and directions that can minimize tax burden, making a business more profitable and stronger.



About Mew + Company

Mew + Company, Vancouver, is an ideal solution to the taxation problem. With a simple philosophy of building long-lasting customer relationships, the company has been serving corporate clients in a variety of fields—including restaurants, real estate, retail, and the service industry. Investing in their specialist services will undoubtedly be fruitful for all kinds of clients.



