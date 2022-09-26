Corporate Tax Planning: Vancouver Based Expertise to Protect Wealth and Preserve Equity

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2022 --Corporate tax planning is an ongoing process to reduce the overall taxes owed by a business. Successful businesses leverage tax planning as a vital tool to build and protect capital. To identify and implement the best strategies, the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) at Mew and Company work to understand business and lifestyle goals before creating individualized strategies. For more, go to https://www.mewco.ca/corporate-tax-accounting-services/corporate-tax-planning/



Mew and Company has focused on providing exceptional strategic tax planning, corporate tax services and personal tax services to Canadian incorporated businesses and high net worth individuals since 1997. As an experienced team, we work with organizations to preserve equity and minimize tax expenses in Canada, which has one of the highest tax rates in the world.



Corporate tax law varies depending on several factors, including location and business structure. The CPAs at Mew and Company look at both provincial and Federal law to provide meaningful solutions to clients looking for a range of services, which may include:



- Corporate withdrawal optimization

- Strategic wage or dividend payments

- Income splitting options

- Dividend strategies for adult children attending university

- Share classes and shareholding strategies

- RRSP purchase and mortgage payment strategies

- Corporate and/or personal investment trade-offs

- Corporate tax and GST/PST instalment planning

- Timely payroll remittances

- Corporate tax and GST/PST return filings

- Timely and accurate filing of T4, T5, and T3

- SR&ED credit claims

- Capital dividend elections

- Tax-free rollovers of personal assets into a corporation



Through personalized strategies that consider structure, goals, and needs, the CPAs at Mew and Company can come up with relevant plans that, when executed properly, may afford several advantages such as:



- Lowering tax rate

- Reducing taxable income

- Introducing advantageous tax credits

- Flexible payment options to minimize financial impact



Creating an effective corporate tax strategy isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. It's different for every business. Putting together the most effective plan for an organization takes a team of experienced professionals that can weigh various factors and put together a plan of action designed to meet the long-term needs of different organizations—and the people behind them.



If it's time to consider Corporate Tax Planning, the CPAs at Mew and Company are ready to assist. Contact (604) 688-9198 to get started.



