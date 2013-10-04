Corporate Update Expected as the Summer Work Season Wraps Up

Richmond, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2013 --Uptick Newswire’s Editor in Chief Everett Jolly recently caught up with Mr. Raymond DeMotte, President and CEO of South American Gold Corporation, based in Richmond, Indiana. “As the summer work season comes to a close in both Arizona and Montana, a corporate update will be provided in the coming weeks”, Mr. De Motte shared with Uptick Newswire.



South American Gold Corporation is engaged in identifying, acquiring, exploring, and developing gold and silver properties, with a focus on delivering value and leverage for our shareholders. Our strategy is to target historic Gold and Silver mining districts that we consider underexplored focusing on acquiring properties that we believe offer larger scale open-pit or higher-grade underground mining potential, and add value through exploration, development, or joint-ventures.



This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of South American Gold Corp. management and reflect South American Gold Corp.'s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release, the words "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "can," the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of South American Gold Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, and risk factors outlined in our 10k report, which may cause the actual results, performance, expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. This press release incorporates by reference the Company's filings with the SEC including 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K reports and other filings.



South American Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in North and South America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kon Tum gold claim located in Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Grosvenor Explorations Inc. and changed its name to South American Gold Corp. on October 11, 2010. South American Gold Corp. founded in 2005 and is based in Richmond, Indiana.



