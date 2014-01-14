Corporate Whistleblower Center Encourages Insiders to Call Them About Rewards if They Can Prove Their Company Is Skirting Anti-Dumping Import Laws by Transshipping

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2014 --The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Dumping” occurs when companies export products at prices lower than what they normally charge in their own country. Antidumping duties are in place to protect US businesses from this unfair practice. Companies often circumvent these duties by transshipping. Transshipping occurs when a company ships products from one country, such as China, to a different country for repackaging, to then claim that country is the country of origin to avoid the antidumping duties. There can be significant rewards for well documented proof of transshipping, as we would like to explain with one call to 866-714-6466." http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



The government aggressively pursues any company that participates in transshipping. Recently, an Ohio-based company, Basco Manufacturing, Inc., agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle claims it violated the False Claims Act by allegedly making false claims to customs to avoid paying antidumping duties on products imported from China. According to the suit, the company allegedly participated in transshipping by claiming the products were from Malaysia by shipping them from China to Malaysia for repackaging.



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center:



- Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the federal government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake.”



- Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward.



- Do not try to force a government contractor, or corporation to come clean to the government about their wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Fraud is so rampant among federal contractors that any suggestion of exposure might result in an instant job termination, or harassment of the whistleblower. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.”



- The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state and industry.



For attribution purposes please refer to the November 2013 Justice Department press release on this matter: http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/2013/November/13-civ-1221.html



The lawsuit is captioned United States ex rel. Valenti v. Tai Shan Golden Gain Aluminum Products Ltd., et al., Case No. 11-cv-368 (M.D. Fla.).