Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges Insiders at Imaging or Radiation Oncology Centers to Call Them About Reward Programs for Medicare Fraud

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "Medicare claims are largely unregulated. This puts the program at a huge risk for fraud through practices like overbilling or submitting false claims."



In a recent case, the Justice Department reported that Vantage Oncology, which owns and manages radiation oncology groups throughout the country, agreed to pay $2.08 million to settle claims it allegedly violated the False Claims Act. According to the suit, Vantage allegedly overbilled and double-billed Medicare for various procedures and improperly billed Medicare for radiation treatments.



In this instance, the whistleblower will receive $354,450 as a reward for coming forward.



The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging employees or insiders at imaging centers or radiation oncology groups to call them they have well documented proof of Medicare fraud, such as overbilling, billing for procedures at a higher rate, or double billing. Because the procedures associated with treatments at these types of centers typically involve a great deal of money, the whistleblower rewards can be hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center:



- Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the federal government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake.”



- Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward.



- Do not try to force a government contractor, or corporation to come clean to the government about their wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Fraud is so rampant among federal contractors that any suggestion of exposure might result in an instant job termination, or harassment of the whistleblower. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.”



For attribution purposes please review the November 2013 United States Department Of Justice press release on this issue: http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/2013/November/13-civ-1243.html



Case Number: United States ex rel. Suleiman Refaei v. Vantage Oncology, et al., Case No. 1:10-cv-833 (S.D. Ohio)