Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges Employees at Skilled Nursing Facilities with Well Documented Proof of Multi Million Dollar Medicare Fraud to Contact Them About Reward Opportunities

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2014 --The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “It’s difficult for the government to verify each and every Medicare claim that comes through. Because of that, Medicare fraud in places like skilled nursing facilities is big business. Some of the more common ways skilled nursing and rehab facilities defraud the government is by keeping patients longer than is necessary or performing unnecessary testing or procedures on patients. As a result, they receive higher rates of reimbursement from Medicare. As we would like to explain with a phone call to 866-714-6466, healthcare workers with well documented proof of this type of wrongdoing can receive substantial rewards for their information."



A recent example of this occurred between January 1, 1999 and August 31, 2011. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, The Ensign Group, a skilled nursing home provider based in California, agreed to pay a massive $48 million settlement to resolve allegations that six of their facilities knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare, allegedly for medically unnecessary rehab services. The lawsuit alleges these services were performed solely for the purpose of receiving more money from Medicare. The suit also alleges they provided incentives to staff members for increasing therapy to patients in order to meet their Medicare reimbursement goals. http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



“Actions like these result in inflated healthcare costs for taxpayers at a time when costs are already rising at unprecedented rates,” says the Corporate Whistleblower Center. “Not only that, but this type of fraudulent activity puts patients at risk. If you have well-documented proof of multi-million dollar Medicare fraud at a skilled nursing facility, rehab center, dialysis center, or hospital, please contact us at 866-714-6466 so we can explain the federal whistleblower reward program to you. All calls are confidential, and if you have enough proof we will get you to the best whistleblower attorneys in the nation." http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center:



- Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the federal government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake.”



- Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward



- Do not try to force a government contractor, or corporation to come clean to the government about their wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Fraud is so rampant among federal contractors that any suggestion of exposure might result in an instant job termination, or harassment of the whistleblower. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.”



- The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Rhode Island, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.



Any type of insider or employee who possesses significant proof of their employer or a government contractor defrauding the federal government is encouraged to contact to Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466 or via their web site at http://CorporateWhistleBlowerCenter.Com.



For attribution purposes please refer to the November 2013 Justice Department press release on this matter: http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/2013/November/12-civ-1235.html



The lawsuits are captioned as United States of America ex rel. Gloria Patterson v. Ensign Group Inc., Case No. SACV 06-6956 CJC (ANx) (C.D. Calif.) and United States of America ex rel. Carol Sanchez v. Ensign Group Inc., Case No. SACV 06-0643 CJC (ANx) (C.D. Calif.).