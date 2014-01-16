Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges Employees of Government Food Service Contractors to Call Them About Reward Programs if They Have Proof of Major Overbilling

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2014 --The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Private contractors provide the government with billions of dollars in food services each year. School lunch programs, food and meals for our armed forces, typically use private contractors, as do numerous other federal agencies. Because there is so little oversight, we believe the possibility for fraud or overbilling is extremely high. Whistleblowers stand to make a lot of money for exposing this fraud." For more information potential whistleblowers can call the Corporate Whistleblower Center anytime at 866-714-6466. http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



In an example, recently, a whistleblower received a $798,000 reward from the government for the information he provided related to a Texas food distribution company. In this instance, the company agreed to pay $4.2 million to settle allegations that it overcharged the Department of Defense for fresh produce. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, allegedly the company overbilled the DoD by knowingly inflating their prices for produce over a nearly two-year period.



The Corporate Whistleblower Center is urging employees or managers at any type of contractor providing food services to the federal government that is overbilling or defrauding the government in any way to contact them immediately at 866-714-6466 about what can be incredibly lucrative federal whistleblower reward programs. The potential whistleblower must have well-documented proof, such as accounting records, e-mails, or other types of documentation that prove the wrongdoing. Additionally, the fraud must exceed a half million dollars per year.



"What distinguishes the Corporate Whistleblower Center from any other group in the nation is the fact that we act as an advocate for potential whistleblowers," says a representative from the group. "We help whistleblowers package their information and then get them to the most accomplished whistleblower attorneys in the nationl."



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center:



- Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the federal government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake.”



- Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward.



- Do not try to force a government contractor, or corporation to come clean to the government about their wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Fraud is so rampant among federal contractors that any suggestion of exposure might result in an instant job termination, or harassment of the whistleblower. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.”



- The Corporate Whistleblower Center wants to emphasize there are high quality whistleblowers in every state and every industry.



For attribution purposes please refer to the November 2013 Justice Department press release on this matter: http://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/2013/November/13-civ-1233.html



The case is captioned U.S. ex rel. Hall v. SYSCO Corp., et al., Case No: 4:11-CV-57 (S.D. Ga.).