Corporate Whistleblower Center Urges Insiders at Software or IT Companies with Proof Their Company Is Defrauding the Government to Call About Reward Programs

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2014 --The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Unfortunately, we believe the number of private contractors who overbill or defraud the federal government is astronomical. We believe if more people knew the reward potential for coming forward, it would help curb this abuse of taxpayer dollars. These rewards can frequently be in the millions of dollars. Government contractor fraud can occur with almost any type of company.”



A recent example of this type of fraud occurred between 2001 and 2010. According to a release from the Department of Justice, CA, Inc., a software and IT company based in New York, agreed to pay $8 million to settle claims they allegedly double-billed the Department of Defense and General Services Administration. The lawsuit claims that CA allegedly double-billed the DoD and GSA by charging them for maintenance time periods that had already been paid. Additionally, the lawsuit alleges CA prevented the DoD and GSA from taking advantage of special discounts known as Blanket Purchase Agreements. http://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com



“The government frequently relies on software and IT companies for a variety of services,” says the Corporate Whistleblower Center. “That’s why there is ample opportunity for whistleblowers to step forward, do the right thing, and help put an end to abuse of taxpayer dollars. If you have proof of multi-million dollar fraud or overbilling, please contact us at 866-714-6466, so we can carefully explain federal whistleblower programs to you.”



Simple rules for a whistleblower from the Corporate Whistleblower Center:



- Do not go to the government first if you are a major whistleblower. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Major whistleblowers frequently go to the federal government thinking they will help. It’s a huge mistake.”



- Do not go to the news media with your whistleblower information. Public revelation of a whistleblower’s information could destroy any prospect for a reward.



- Do not try to force a government contractor, or corporation to come clean to the government about their wrongdoing. The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, “Fraud is so rampant among federal contractors that any suggestion of exposure might result in an instant job termination, or harassment of the whistleblower. Come to us first, tell us what type of information you have, and if we think it’s sufficient, we will help find the right law firms to assist in advancing your information.”



For attribution purposes please refer to the November 2013 Department of Justice press release on this matter: http://www.justice.gov/usao/nye/pr/2013/2013nov12b.html



