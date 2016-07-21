CorporateFlights.com Has Launched a New Partnership Platform for Small Businesses

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2016 --CorporateFlights.com today launches CorporateFlights for Business. It is geared toward small businesses without their own internal managed travel programs.



CorporateFlights for Business is a unique program with valuable features and benefits to small businesses. It provides small businesses with a dedicated travel portal through which they are able to manage their travel directly while enjoying a percentage of rebates on their spending. CorporateFlights for Business is absolutely free with no contracts, subscription costs or minimum booking requirement.



Company managers or administrators will be able to create CorporateFlights for Business accounts at no cost, and book flights, hotel rooms, travel packages and car rentals for their employees. They also have the option of sending their staff invitations and the staff can manage travel on their own. Employees using CorporateFlights for Business will also be able to book both their business and leisure travel on the same platform.



Similar to the CorporateFlights leisure portal, CorporateFlights for Business portal offers powerful search capability, various amenities filtering criteria which are important to business travelers, and peer review system.



CorporateFlights for Business offers largest inventory supply of hotels, car rentals, flights, and vacation packages.



Hotels



Over 700,000 properties, exclusive discounts and more from major chains, independents, apartment hotels and vacation rentals. Offering accommodation solution for business travelers at an affordable price.



Over 700,000 hotels worldwide

Hotels in more than 20,000 cities

100,000+ Promotional Rates

Hotel inventory from across the Priceline Group

4 million customer reviews

Largest source of deeply discounted rates – up to 60% off



Car Rentals



Partnered with 18 car brands – the only OTA with all major brands

Inventory from RentalCars.com and Priceline.com

Rental cars in 180+ countries

Over 28,000 pick-up and drop-off locations



FLIGHTS



Partnered with 229 airlines worldwide

Operating in 5690 airports

Flights to and from 180+ countries



VACATION PACKAGES



Over 40,000 hotels with discounted package rates

Operating in over 8,000 cities

Add car rentals and insurance packages to all reservations



About CorporateFlights.com

CorporateFlights.com is an online travel booking platform that provides business travelers with direct access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. CorporateFlights.com, powered by Priceline (PPN) innovative business travel solutions, saves corporations and businesses around the globe time and money.



Media Contact:

CorporateFlights.com

877-477-8595

http://www.corporateflights.com