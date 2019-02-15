Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2019 --Corradino & Papa, LLC a personal injury law firm based in Clifton, New Jersey, is advising construction companies on how to keep their work sites safe in the winter months. While construction is less frequent during the cold months than it is in the spring or summer. Corradino & Papa says that development is still prevalent in many parts of New Jersey.



"There are still teams out there building houses, or working on commercial or industrial buildings," Jack Corradino said. "There are still construction workers doing renovation work, or roof replacements, or working on other projects that are extra risky due to the winter weather."



According to Corradino, most of the risks that are prevalent on construction sites at any time of year are compounded during the winter.



Winter Construction Accidents



"It's snowy and icy, so surfaces are extra slippery," Corradino says. "Working on roofs or ladders or lifts is more dangerous because it's difficult to get a good footing. Driving cars or construction vehicles is more dangerous too, not just because of ice, but also due to extremely muddy spots on the construction site. And, to add to everything else, winter temperatures here in New Jersey can get very, very cold. It's important to be conscious of the risk of injuries and illnesses caused by exposure to the cold, like frostbite and hypothermia."



Robert Papa Jr., the other name partner with Corradino & Papa, LLC, says that construction companies and contractors can reduce their liability risk considerably by taking steps to make worksites warmer, less slippery and all around safer in the wintertime.



"There are a lot of things that construction companies can do," Papa says. "Closing down the worksite on extremely cold, snowy, or windy days may be advisable. If that's not an option, it's important to cut down on risks wherever possible. Salting and sanding icy surfaces can reduce the risk of employees slipping and falling on the job. Clearing snow wherever possible can give construction workers more room to do their jobs. Providing employees with clothing or equipment that protects them from the cold is vital, too. The right clothing can keep your teams warm and prevent frostbite, hypothermia, and other problems. However, it's important to make sure the equipment you provide isn't affecting peripheral vision, hearing, or dexterity. There have been cases where wintertime construction site accidents occurred because construction workers were wearing the wrong gloves or the wrong face protection."



As a firm, Corradino & Papa, LLC, often takes on cases that involve construction site accidents. Corradino urges any construction workers recently injured on a winter construction site to call the law firm as soon as possible.



"We believe that it is the responsibility of the construction company and site supervisor to provide a safe workplace for all construction workers," Corradino says. That responsibility doesn't go away in the winter just because of the elements. On the contrary, snow, ice, and cold only mean that site supervisors should be doing more to inspect their sites and put injury protections in place. If you've received an injury because you slipped and fell on an icy construction site, or because you were out working in -10 windchills without proper protection, you should consult a lawyer to review your rights and explore your options."