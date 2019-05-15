Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Corradino & Papa is pleased to announce that it now has four certified trial attorneys on its team. This month, Timothy J. Fonseca was officially certified as a Civil Trial Attorney by the Supreme Court of New Jersey, making him Corradino & Papa's fourth certified attorney after Jack V. Corradino, Robert C. Papa, Jr. and Joseph A. Defuria.



Shortly after being certified, Fonseca stated: "Today is an exciting day for both myself and my law firm."



"I am extremely proud that Corradino & Papa will now have four certified trial attorneys and we will continue to advocate a high level of skill on behalf of our clients when they are subject to wrongdoing."



We look forward to representing our clients' best interests with the help of our most recently designated Civil Trial Attorney, Timothy J. Fonseca.



About the Civil Trial Designation

Attorneys must practice law for years before they can be certified as a Civil Trial Attorney. To earn this designation, lawyers must meet the following requirements:



Demonstrate sufficient levels of education, experience, knowledge, and skill in a specific field of law or practice

Pass a challenging and rigorous exam

Be recognized by their peers (consisting of attorneys and judges) for their reputation and skills in the designated specialty.

Only 2% of lawyers in New Jersey have been certified as Civil Trial Attorneys, and we're proud that four of those lawyers are on the Corradino & Papa team.



Meet Our Other Certified Trial Attorneys

Timothy J. Fonseca, our newest designed Civil Trial Attorney, follows in the footsteps of:



Jack V. Corradino

Corradino boasts a wealth of experience practicing personal injury law, specializing in motor vehicle accidents, work accidents, slips and falls, dog bites, product liability, and medical malpractice. He is licensed to practice law in New Jersey, the State of New York, the US District of New Jersey, and the United States Federal Court.



Robert C. Papa, Jr.

Mr. Papa specializes in the areas of motor vehicle and trucking accidents, worksite injuries, premises liability, wrongful death, dog bites, no-fault arbitrations, and workers' compensation. His long list of achievements includes helping a client who tripped and fell on a public sidewalk win $1,225,000 in reparation.



Joseph A. Defuria

Mr. Defuria represents clients who have sustained serious injuries as a result of the negligence of others. He's been a certified Civil Trial Attorney in New Jersey since 2010 and has helped individuals claim hundreds of thousands of dollars.



About Corradino and Papa

Corradino & Papa is one of the leading personal injury firms in New Jersey. No matter what caused your accident, we can help you. We can handle personal injury cases such as:



Wrongful death

Catastrophic injuries

Vehicle and motorcycle accidents

Trucking accidents

Defective products

Slip and fall accidents

Construction injuries

Thanks to having a team with four certified Civil Trial Attorneys, we have the required skills, experience and knowledge to help you regardless of your case. If you'd like to discuss your situation with our legal experts, don't hesitate to get in touch.