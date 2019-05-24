Corradino & Papa, LLC Holding College Scholarship Contest

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2019 --Corradino & Papa is proud to announce its new college scholarship contest. Four winners will receive $2,500 each to help fund their expenses this upcoming fall. We want to help students in our local community achieve success, and we're well aware that college can be expensive. If you want to alleviate the financial burden of studying, this competition is for perfect for you.



Corradino & Papa is a law firm based in New Jersey practicing personal injury claims ranging from work accidents to road collisions.



This will be the inaugural year of Corradino & Papa's college scholarship contest, which is open to all students living in the Clifton area.



How to Enter

If you'd like to win $2,500 to fund your college education this fall, you need to write an essay between 500 and 750 words. The essay should detail what you hope to accomplish during your time at college, and it must be completely original.



To be in with a chance of winning, you need to submit your essay along with your contact details by June 15th, 2019. A member of our team will contact you shortly after receiving your essay with information on what to do next.



Our Commitment to Our Community

At Corradino & Papa, we've been committed to helping people in our local community win the compensation they deserve following accidents. Over the years, we've secured millions of dollars in compensation for people who've sustained injuries, had to take time off work, and endured pain and suffering. Now, thanks to our success as a law firm, we want to do even more to help people in our local community.



Financing a college education can be challenging. You might have to borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars to complete your studies as well as work at the same time to cover your expenses. $2,500 could be a tremendous asset during such a difficult financial time, which is why we've conceived our college scholarship contest. We'll be holding similar competitions every year – keep up to date with our press releases and blog articles for future opportunities.



Contest Specifics

Here's everything you need to know about our college scholarship contest so that you can have the chance of securing $5,000 to aid your education expenses:



The contest opens on June 1st, 2019

Essays must contain no less than 500 words and no more than 750 words

All essays must be original copy

Your essay must detail what you wish to accomplish during education

The submission deadline is June 15th, 2019

Learn More About Our College Scholarship Contest



Just think of all you could do with an extra $2,500 this fall, and all you must do to earn it is write a compelling essay of no more than 750 words. Send us your completed compositions before summer, and you could be named the lucky winner by fall.



If you have any questions about the contest, feel free to call a member of our team, who will gladly provide more information or visit our website.