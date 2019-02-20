Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --Corradino and Papa, LLC announced several charitable contributions to several local organizations to give back to the community and do their part to help today's youth. Some of the organizations Corradino and Papa support include:



Saint Peter's Haven

Saint Peter's Haven provides shelter and nutrition to those in the community who are experiencing tough times. Their Food Pantry stocks and distributes supplemental nourishment while their Transitional Family Shelter offers people the short-term housing options they need. They also assist in the form of resources and support that can help members of the community get through difficult situations with a sense of empowerment and dignity. Saint Peter's Haven accepts donations of food or gift cards to ensure an adequate supply for everyone they serve.



Certified Angels

Certified Angels is an afterschool arts program that focuses on fostering the development of youth in the community while teaching them the importance of community service and giving back. The kids who participate in this program discover a safe place where they feel supported, accepted, and encouraged while strengthening their inner talents. The caring staff at Certified Angels are passionate about helping young people recognize their potential, believe in themselves, and work hard to achieve their goals. If you'd like to help, you can donate here.



Clifton National Little League

Sports are one of the most important ways to engage kids and teach them essential life skills such as working together as a team toward a common goal. Clifton National Little League is all about community. Throughout the season, families and friends come together to support the young players as they develop their skills and build individual character. The team itself is like a family, providing all the kids with a safe, supportive group of friends and leaders to depend on as they escape from the stress of life for a while and have a blast. Contact Clifton Little League if you have a child who might want to play or to help support them financially.



Van Houten Ave Street Fair

This year's 17th Annual Van Houten Ave Street Fair will be held on September 15, 2019, presented by Athenia Business Association of Clifton. As always, our staff will interact with the community of Clifton, explaining to them our services, raising money, and how we may be able to help them in their lives.



Clifton Public Schools

The kids in our community need a quality education, and supporters such as Corradino and Papa, LLC, help accomplish this with their generous donations. There are many ways to support your local public schools. Parents of students can volunteer their time, participate in fundraisers, and form working relationships with their kids' teachers and counselors. Even individuals without enrolled students can help – schools are always in need of contributions. You can learn more about the Clifton Public School District and help ensure that every child receives the education they deserve.



"One of the main things that set Corradino and Papa, LLC apart is that we care," said Jack Corradino. "We want to give back to the community where we live and help ensure that every child has the opportunities they need to realize their full potential."



Robert C. Papa, Jr., agreed. "Having kids in the public school system and being involved in their team sports and extracurricular activities, I've seen the need for community support, and I'm thrilled that we can contribute to these important organizations regularly. We encourage others to do the same."



About Corradino and Papa, LLC

Corradino and Papa, LLC is a personal injury law firm in the heart of New Jersey, we are committed to representing victims of accidents and injuries. We handle various personal injury cases like wrongful death, vehicle and motorcycle accidents, catastrophic injuries, trucking accidents, slip and fall accidents, defective products, construction injuries and several other types of accidents and injury cases.