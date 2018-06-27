Corradino & Papa Presents $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Clifton at Recent Ceremony

Clifton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2018 --Personal injury law firm, Corradino & Papa recently presented the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton with $100,000 for the purchase of two new school buses. The money was donated at a ceremony held in Clifton, NJ on June 21, 2018.



The Boys & Girls Club is an essential institution in Clifton, NJ that provides both before and after school enrichment activities for the area's youth. Services range from daycare for young children to educational, leadership, athletic, recreation, and character development programs for older kids and teens. The club serves hundreds of kids from 2.5 years old through high school. It operates more than 300 days a year, from Monday through Saturday.



Like other educational programs, the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton relies on school buses for student transportation. Per New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission regulations, though, no organization is legally allowed to use yellow school buses for more than 11 years.



Currently, the Boys & Girls Club is facing an aging fleet of buses. To remain legally compliant, Corradino and Papa stepped up to the plate and replaced these buses.



"When we heard that the Boys & Girls Club was getting to the point where it would need to replace a few buses, we immediately asked, 'Well, what can we do to help?'" said Jack Vincent Corradino. "Robert and I were both born and raised here in Clifton, and together, we spent so many wonderful hours at the Boys & Girls Club. I learned a lot there, and I've always felt I owe a lot of my success to the club. I wanted to make sure that future kids have the same opportunities that I did."



"It's all about the kids," said Robert C. Papa Jr. "The Boys & Girls Club is a huge force for good in our community, and a precious asset for the children and teenagers in our community. I'm so proud that we could do something to help the organization continue to thrive for the years to come."



"We are grateful to Corradino & Papa LLC," Robert Foster, Executive Director, of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Clifton. "Our transportation needs grow every year; this donation comes at a time when we need to start replacing our aging fleet of busses."



Corradino & Papa's support for the Boy & Girls Club of Clifton has continued to grow since their initial involvement two years ago. They began by donating Thanksgiving turkeys for members in need, and now the Corradino and Papa staff will be playing the role of chaperone on a few summer trips this season.



About Corradino & Papa

