Corrigo Announces Upcoming Launch of Bid Manager Software

Allen, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2014 --Corrigo Incorporated, a company that provides state-of-the-art SaaS-based facilities solutions, recently announced the upcoming release of its new Bid Management desktop app.



The new web-based solution allows companies to quickly and easily submit and accept bids for services from a wide range of service providers in their local area. Bid Manager is completely free to use and there is no charge for submitting or accepting bids.



“Bid Manager is an extraordinary new tool for businesses of all types,” said Dr. David Rainton, Chief Technology Officer at Corrigo. “This powerful software allows companies to pair their specific job requirements with qualified providers that serve their areas. This makes sure that the right people handle the right jobs, each and every time. With Bid Manager, everybody wins.”



As a part of the Bid Manager solution, Corrigo offers access to a complete network of qualified service providers, sorted by trade and zip code, which allows users to easily crow-source for work locally. The app gives both businesses and service providers a comprehensive marketplace to connect with one another over Corrigo’s Work Order Network.



Corrigo will officially unveil Bid Manager at the Restaurant Facility Management Association (RFMA) Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas, on February 17, 2014. During the convention, the company will offer demonstrations of Bid Manager and provide news and information about recent updates to the Work Order Network, its end-to-end solution for facilities maintenance and management.



“Corrigo’s wide range of software and communication services are geared primarily toward empowering our clients,” said Rainton. “From our Work Order Network to our new Bid Manager solution, we are helping businesses and organizations across the country streamline their operations and grow in a sustainable way.”



Corrigo will occupy Booth No. 902 at the RFMA Annual Convention on February 17. For more information about Corrigo, the Work Order Network or Bid Manager, visit http://www.workordernetwork.com/.