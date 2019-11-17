Corrugated Boxes in Calgary: Finding the Best for Business Shipping

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2019 --Cardboard boxes are, without a doubt, one of the most versatile business tools. Light, durable, convenient, versatile, and recyclable, boxes are the Swiss Army knife of the shipping world. However, manufacturing processes can impact the final product. To help business owners choose the best corrugated boxes in Calgary, RacerBoxes has published a blog packed with quick tips for the discerning shipper. For more, go to: https://racerboxes.com/blog/corrugated-boxes-calgary-one-best-business/



Corrugated boxes are made of two sheets of Kraft paper, separated by a fluted layer. The extra layer is the key to the carton's strength and resistance, and is what specifically sets corrugated boxes apart from all others. Depending on the nature of a business, product characteristics, and shipping areas, differentiating between single- and double-layered boxes will be imperative to keeping products secured and protected. Heavy product shippers, in particular, should opt for durability.



The ridged middle section of a corrugated cardboard box reinforces the structure, without adding much in terms of weight. Although it's a simple trick, the corrugated box is a marvel of modern engineering—providing an astonishing amount of strength for a product that's light, collapsible, and easy to customize in terms of size.

For light product shipments, the single-layer box is the preferred choice for corrugated cardboard in Calgary. This option is affordable, providing small businesses with an inexpensive alternative to stock up on shipping boxes. Moreover, the single-layer box buffers temperature variation, helping to prevent damage that could impact the product.



