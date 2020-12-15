Cortburg Retirement Advisors Welcomes Certified Public Accountant, Zhanna Kelley

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2020 --Zhanna Kelley has joined the financial planning firm of Cortburg Retirement Advisors, Inc. as an accounting and tax coordinator.



"We are excited to welcome Zhanna Kelley to our team," said Miguel Gonzalez, Managing Partner. "Zhanna's extensive experience, education, and commitment to client service aligns with our firm's values. We look forward to her contributions, allowing us to expand the depth of services that we can provide to our clients."



Zhanna brings over 15 years of experience in preparing personal, corporate, partnership, not-for-profit, trust, and estate taxes. She also performs bookkeeping, payroll, internal/external audits, and expert witness at trials. During her long work history, Ms. Kelley worked as a Senior Associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Grant Thornton LLP. In addition to her extensive experience, Zhanna brings a wealth of education to Cortburg Retirement Advisors, Inc. Zhanna has earned her BS from Cornell University, MS in Accounting from CUNY Baruch, MS in Taxation from SUNY Old Westbury and MBA from CUNY Baruch.



About Cortburg Retirement Advisors, Inc.

Cortburg Retirement Advisors is a full-service, boutique financial planning firm - helping guide clients through the turbulent and calm economies. Their goal is to help grow, protect, and preserve their assets from the first job through retirement. Cortburg's "all in one house" capabilities mean that their experienced team can help with all financial needs - wealth management, estate and tax planning, group retirement, employee benefits, insurance, and retirement planning. Learn more at Website, via Twitter, or on Facebook.



About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https:/www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning, and asset management solutions. *Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020



Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Cortburg Retirement Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. Cortburg Retirement Advisors, Private Advisor Group and LPL Financial do not provide legal advice or services.



For more information about Zhanna Kelley, visit https://www.cortburgretirement.com/team/zhanna-kelley



Contact:

Miguel Gonzalez

Cortburg Retirement Advisors

212-776-4094

Miguel@CortburgRetirement.com