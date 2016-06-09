Cortex Business Solutions Announces the Appointment of Senior Leaders to PIDX International Committees

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2016 --Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX), an online business-to-business, network as a service, that helps companies reduce invoice processing times by connecting and interacting with each other, today announces the appointment of Joel Leetzow and Elena Dumitrascu to key roles on the leadership team for PIDX International.



PIDX International is committed to the standardization of business processes that deal with the exchange of data between trading partners in the Oil & Gas business. The list of standards that PIDX provides encompasses XML schemas, as well as Best Practices Documents, Business Process Guidelines, Implementation Guides, Industry Code Lists, the Data Dictionary and the Petroleum Industry Glossary.



Joel Leetzow, President & CEO of Cortex, has assumed the role of PIDX's Chairperson of Marketing



Committee tasked with setting the marketing strategy for the PIDX membership. The role of Chairperson is a volunteer role, but one that Mr. Leetzow sees as being critically important to the betterment of the industry. Mr. Leetzow commented, "I'm extremely honored to be given the opportunity to work with my peers in the oil & gas community to shape the marketing strategy for PIDX and to elevate awareness of the standardization of business processes throughout the industry."



Elena Dumitrascu, VP Business Development and Sales for Cortex, has been involved with PIDX's Field Ticket initiative. In her role acting as an industry resource tasked with raising awareness and promoting the adoption of field ticketing capabilities within the Oil & Gas market.



In addition, Darryl Gate, VP, Client Services, will be representing Cortex at the PIDX US Spring Conference on June 9th, 2016 in Houston. As part of his presentation, Mr. Gate will provide insights into maximizing existing investments in ERP and building strong vendor relationships. He will also be discussing the future of eBusiness and its role in the Buyer/Supplier partnership along with thoughts surrounding the adoption of new technologies and the importance of standardization for the purpose of supporting efficient business practices.



About PIDX International

PIDX International provides a global forum for delivering the process, information and technology standards that facilitates seamless, efficient electronic business within the Oil and Gas industry and its trading community. PIDX is made up of Oil and Gas Industry Standards leaders in the facilitation of Electronic Commerce, with a focus on developing and leveraging Electronic Standards to take advantage of Industry Best Practices.



About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc. (TSXV:CBX) is a business-to-business network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and suppling organizations. The Cortex network offers flexible connection methods to reduce the time required to process invoices and tools that leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.



For more information, please visit http://www.cortex.net.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Joel Leetzow Sandra Weiler Andrew Stewart

President and CEO CFO Director, Marketing & Investor Relations

jleetzow@cortex.net sweiler@cortex.net astewart@cortex.net

403-219-2838 403-219-2838 403-219-2838