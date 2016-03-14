Cosmedica Skincare Debuts New Four-Ounce Bottle of Bestselling Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Anti-Aging

Rocklin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Cosmedica Skincare announced today the debut of its bestselling hyaluronic acid serum for anti-aging in a four-ounce size bottle. The release of the four-ounce bottle reflects the company's commitment to meeting the needs of its customers.



Cosmedica Skincare's pure hyaluronic acid serum (https://www.cosmedica-skincare.com/products/copy-of-hyaluronic-acid-serum-100-pure-1oz) is made of all-natural, paraben-free ingredients and improves skin's texture and brightness with intense moisture and balance. The hydrating facial moisturizer contains proven anti-aging skincare properties that fill in and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and help customers achieve visibly plumper, softer and smoother skin.



"I am 32 years old and unfortunately must face the fact that my years are starting to show," said Maya Jade Connelly, a recent Cosmedica Skincare customer. "I stay out of the sun but I did grow up in Florida, and after having a baby my skin has lost much of its elasticity and was starting to take on a very elephant-like texture. I noticed that this serum made my skin smoother immediately, and now on day four, it is taking on that plumper dewy look everyone claims to receive from this serum. I am beyond happy."



Pure hyaluronic acid serum binds water to cells and is responsible for the elasticity and resiliency of the skin. As a result, the properties in the serum effectively transform the skin to promote a healthy and balanced glow. It also helps to achieve a more youthful appearance, fix uneven skin tone, heal dryness of the face with intense hydration and lighten dark under eye circles.



About Cosmedica Skincare's hyaluronic acid serum

Cosmedica Skincare's hyaluronic acid serum (https://www.cosmedica-skincare.com/products/copy-of-hyaluronic-acid-serum-100-pure-1oz) is safe to use on all skin types, including sensitive skin. The serum has earned a number one ranking on Amazon's best sellers list for type one collagen supplements and a number two ranking in neck and décolleté moisturizers, with a 4.3 out of five star rating and over 3,300 customer reviews. The company has remained a number one seller on Amazon.com for over two years.



Cosmedica Skincare's hyaluronic acid serum is available in four size variations, including one-ounce, two-ounce, four-ounce and eight-ounce bottles. Free shipping with no questions asked returns is available. More information is available at https://www.cosmedica-skincare.com/products/copy-of-hyaluronic-acid-serum-100-pure-1oz.



