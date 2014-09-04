Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center Founder Has Roots in Research

Kentfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --California cosmetic and surgeon Diana D. Parnell, MD has a long history improving the wellness, happiness and health of her patients. Before founding the Cosmetic and Laser Surgery Center in Kentfield, Dr. Parnell spent years developing her considerable expertise in cosmetic surgery, laser surgery and liposuction in addition to the study and practice of general dermatology. She earned her MD at the Georgetown University School of Medicine before embarking on a professional journey that has resulted in numerous accolades and achievements, including her certification as a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology.



Her early accomplishments began with her internship, training and eventually teaching dermatology as a professor at the University of Wisconsin Medical School. She left Wisconsin to pursue opportunities in Marin County, where her university experience continued. As a faculty member of the University of California San Francisco Medical School for more than 30 years, she ultimately achieved the role of Assistant Clinical Professor, and remains a staff member of both Marin General Hospital and Kentfield Rehabilitation Hospital.



Dr. Parnell’s experience with advanced laser and cosmetic techniques and practice began in 1986. Since then she’s kept abreast of advancements in the field’s technology, purchasing and mastering over 25 different lasers. Her experience with facial laser resurfacing is equally notable, having performed life-changing facial laser resurfacing procedures since 1988. Her expertise continues to grow as more advanced technologies become available. Dr. Parnell is an expert at laser procedures including vascular lesion removal, hair removal, seborrheic keratosis (barnacles) removal, pigmented lesion removal and tattoo removal, in addition to non-ablative skin tightening and toenail fungus removal.



Dr. Parnell and her otolaryngologist husband, Francis co-founded Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Y.S. Laboratories with the goal of researching and developing pharmaceuticals that sustain long-term wellness and continue to improve quality of life for consumers. Their products include a treatment for dry mouth caused by other medications, treatment for autoimmune conditions and aging and radiation-based cancer treatments. The Parnells received an FDA new drug approval in 1987 for TAC-3, a product developed to battle psoriasis.



About Dr. Parnell

Dr. Parnell’s contributions to community wellness go far beyond her professional work and clinical developments. She enjoys membership in several societies focused on promoting advancement and education for dermatology and cosmetic procedures, including the San Francisco Dermatological Society, the Pacific Dermatologic Association, the California Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the Marin Medical Society and the California Medical Association, in addition to her membership in the National Educational Faculty for Botox. This membership signifies her as a certified trainer and administrator by Allergan for the use of Botox® Cosmetic, promoting the safe and proper use of that product. Dr. Parnell recently ended her tenure on Marin Healthcare District Board to which she was elected in 1992. She served the board for 12 years, 7 of those as Chair.



To learn more about Dr. Parnell, her services and experience, visit her practice online at www.cosmetic-lasersurg.com