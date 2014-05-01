Los Angeles Cosmetic Dentist, Dr. Poneh Ghasri, Transforms Smiles with the Help of Lumineers, Invisalign and Veneers

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2014 --Los Angeles cosmetic dentist, Dr. Poneh Ghasri, transforms smiles using Lumineers, dental Veneers and Invisalign. These treatments can be used to erase stains, conceal flaws or straighten smiles. Beautiful smiles are healthy, well-balanced and bright, but not everyone is born with a naturally beautiful smile. Still others suffer from dental disease or damage that affects their smile aesthetics. Cosmetic dentistry offers plenty of solutions that can help patients discover their dream smiles and enhance their appearances.



Lumineers are a no-prep dental veneer that can be applied right over the natural teeth. Because there is no need to reduce or buff the enamel, the procedure is often faster and free of discomfort for the patient. The ultra-thin Cerinate porcelain is strong and durable, and it can resist stains for years so that patients can enjoy their enhanced smiles for two decades or longer.



Porcelain veneers require more preparation than Lumineers but may be needed to correct certain types of cosmetic flaws or for certain types of teeth. Dr. Poneh Ghasri, Los Angeles cosmetic dentist, can help patients determine if Lumineers or traditional dental veneers are a better choice for their smiles. Veneers can take three dental visits to apply, but they can last 15 years or more without staining.



Invisalign is another option for changing the look of a smile, but this revolutionary orthodontic treatment can also improve the health of a smile. Clear aligners are fit precisely to the teeth, and every two weeks, the patient will use a new set of aligners, which alters the fit slightly to move teeth into their proper positions.



About Dr. Poneh Ghasri

Every smile is unique, and Dr. Ghasri takes the time to understand the individual needs of each patient before creating his or her treatment plan. Dr. Poneh Ghasri is a top Los Angeles cosmetic with a passion for her work. She is a “Top Lumineers dentist” and an Invisalign “Preferred Provider.” After completing an undergraduate degree in neuroscience, Dr. Ghasri continued her studies at the UCLA School of Dentistry, where she graduated with honors with her DDS. She continued her studies in cosmetic and implant dentistry, and she has completed advanced programs in Invisalign and Lumineers.