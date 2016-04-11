Cosmetic Surgeon in El Cerrito, CA Offers Latest Lip Augmentation Procedure Using Fat Transfer Technology

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2016 --Dr. Gabriel Patino of The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito is offering Bay Area patients a new and advanced procedure to improve their facial appearance with the use of fat transfer technology for lip augmentation. This procedure provides patients with fuller, more sensual lips that can make them feel more youthful and attractive with their facial appearance. It also provides patients with much more permanent results than other lip augmentation options like dermal fillers.



Using fat transfer technology, Dr. Gabriel Patino is able to extract unwanted fat from other areas of the patient's body such as the stomach, hips, thighs, or buttocks. The fat is extracted via liposuction and is then processed with an advanced system that separates the viable fat cells. These fat cells are then injected into the lips through small, minimally invasive needles to provide a fuller appearance. Because this injected material is the patient's own natural cells, it naturally bonds to the new area for a permanent look, unlike many dermal fillers that can have a diminished appearance over a short period of time.



Patients who undergo the lip augmentation procedure generally only experience some mild swelling following the procedure that typically only lasts a few days. Additionally, those who undergo the fat transfer procedure have the option to have more areas than just the lips treated at the same time. Fat transfer procedures can also be performed to add fullness and volume to areas of the face, hands, buttocks, or even the breasts depending on the unique preferences of the patient.



Fat transfer and lip augmentation are just a small selection of the advanced procedures that Dr. Gabriel Patino offers at his El Cerrito, CA office. He also provides a variety of breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial surgery options along with skin rejuvenation services, hair restoration, and more. He offers consultations for all patients interested in cosmetic procedures to help them determine the best treatment plan for achieving the look they desire.



About The Cosmetic Surgery Center of El Cerrito

Dr. Patino is one of the most experienced cosmetic surgeons in the Bay Area having spent more than 30 years in the industry. He is known worldwide for his expertise in cosmetic surgery, particularly breast surgery. He is fluent in several languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Portuguese to best cater to patients from all cultures and backgrounds. He is dedicated to offering the latest surgical procedures and technology to help patients look and feel their best.



For more information about Dr. Gabriel Patino and the lip augmentation procedure he offers for Bay Area patients at his El Cerrito, CA office, please visit http://www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.