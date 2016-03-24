Cosmetic Surgeon in Plano, TX Helps Patients Look Younger and Feel Better with Sclerotherapy

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2016 --Spider veins are dilated blood vessels that appear near the surface of the skin and can occur anywhere on the body. In the United States, between 50 and 55 percent of women and 40 to 45 percent of men have a diagnosed vein condition. The most prominent symptom of spider veins is the appearance of twisted red, purple, and blue lines. While some patients experience pain at the site, some may only exhibit a rash and/or an itching sensation. For patients who experience these symptoms, Dr. Doohi Lee of Advanced Surgical Arts in Plano, TX offers sclerotherapy to treat and remove spider veins.



Sclerotherapy is a common medical procedure that is quick, safe, effective, and done within the comfort of Dr. Lee's office. The staff at Advanced Surgical Arts injects a solution into the vein which then causes the vein to close and ultimately fade away, within a short amount of time. Patients recover from sclerotherapy promptly and can return to normal daily activities within the first week. Strenuous activities should be avoided during the healing process and although a compression hose is worn, it does not interfere with more facile activities, such as walking.



Varicose veins and spider veins are both treated using sclerotherapy; however, varicose and spider veins are not the same thing. Both can be seen through the skin and appear to twist and turn, but varicose veins are larger and raised (or swollen) and varicose veins sometimes cause painful blood clots. Sclerotherapy has been proven to get rid of spider and varicose veins in most patients, allowing men and women not only to feel better but to have their skin restored to the natural tone.



Several factors contribute to the development of spider veins including age, pregnancy, obesity, hormone therapy, certain jobs (typically jobs that require lengthy periods of standing or sitting), and heredity. Although a variety of elements influence the cause of spider veins, one of the main causes is the backup of blood into the veins. This can occur if the valve in the specific area has been damaged and rather than directing blood back to the heart, the blood runs back, causing the vein to be more prominent.



About Dr. Doohi Lee

Dr. Lee is a board-certified doctor with certifications from several prestigious medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pain Management, the American Board of Radiology, and the American Board of Anti-Aging. He is a cosmetic and vein surgeon with expertise, committed to providing his patients with the best results. Dr. Lee and his staff at Advanced Surgical Arts only use advanced medical equipment and procedures that have been given the highest level of results, so patients can be assured they are receiving top results from a leading doctor in cosmetic procedures.



To learn more about Dr. Lee, sclerotherapy treatment, or other cosmetic procedures he offers in Plano, please visit www.advsurgicalarts.com.