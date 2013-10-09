Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2013 --“The results and the impact that this novel and unique penis enlargement procedure has had on men, has gone well beyond our patients’ expectations.” – Dr. Victor Loria, Cosmetic Surgeon. “I became at ease, when I learned that the medication is safe and has been used as a facial filler for more than 40 years.” – Robert Druy, penile patient.



Dr. Victor Loria, a Miami-based cosmetic surgeon, is believed to be the first doctor in the country to successfully insert long-lasting fillers to increase penile circumference or girth, enlarge the glans, and lengthen the flaccid penis as well -often dramatically. In addition, some patients have been reporting, after penile girth and glans (or penis head) enlargement treatments, an increase in erect penis length of up to 1 inch or more. “It’s an individual preference, and understandably, a very private and very important matter,” said Dr. Loria, a pioneer in the field of penis enlargement and Phalloplasty via the filler insertion technique.



Dr. Loria has performed thousands of medical and surgical procedures during the past 20 years. He has successfully treated men with his own unique combination of filler materials about 3-years ago. These filler products are the same or similar to those used in facial treatments. Many query, “How does one enlarge or make the penis bigger” or “How does one increase penis length” but one must move forward carefully when reviewing the medical and surgical options available. There are many types of invasive surgeries available. One type, using silicone rubber strips or other types of artificial materials are used. Another surgical method is using a liposuction fat transfer or even a dermal-skin transfer technique. Keep in mind, that all surgical techniques, especially Prosthetic implants, all carry significant risks of complications,” he said. “I don’t do any of that. The filler materials I use in the ‘Platinum Procedure’ are safe and integrate with the man’s anatomy.”



Bob Druy, one of Dr. Loria’s patients, is a true believer. “If you’re like me, you’ve seen those ads in your inbox for products that claim to increase penis length or penis size,” Druy said. “The difference here is Dr. Loria’s procedure actually works. And I’m living proof.” Metal rings and circumferential charts, which demonstrate penile girth or circumference change, are used to help patients see or visualize the potential penis size they may want. This allows men to choose the precise size they want. After the procedure, with Dr. Loria’s long-lasting filler formula, patients routinely tell him how amazed they are by the natural look and feel. Men also, with high frequency, report improvements to their confidence and self-esteem. “There are many emotional, medical, psychological and social factors, as to why men ask how to increase flaccid and erect penis length or to enlarge and change the shape of the penis,” said Dr. Loria. Peyronie’s disease is one of the reasons. This is a disorder that can alter the vascular flow, neurological function, and cause severe unwanted curvature of the penis. This disease affects about 10 percent of the male population. It can be very painful, as well as embarrassing.



“For the first time, men with this disease have a minimally invasive treatment they can turn to,” Dr. Loria said. “It’s often an emotional and social lifesaver.” Peyronie’s disease often can cause other issues, such penile dysfunction, erection problems, pain and altered sensations, and a decrease in penile circumference or girth and flaccid and erect length. “For these patients, the Platinum Procedure will enlarge the penile circumference or girth and increase sensation due to this enlargement,” Dr. Loria also said. “What’s very important to know, is this is not an invasive surgical procedure that typically result in no scars, no use for stitches, and result in very little discomfort during the procedure and healing process.”



Doug Huston says, one of Dr. Loria’s patients: “It’s difficult to believe how simple and near painless this technique really is. I cannot be more pleased with the results.” Keep in mind, that this is not the first time a cosmetic treatment for one condition ? such as facial fillers in this case ? turns out to be a very effective treatment for anther medical issue. Botox, for instance, has for decades helped eliminate or decrease facial wrinkles, but is also used as a medical treatment for those who have excessively underarm sweating. “It is more than gratifying to help people overcome medical, emotional, and social challenges. I consider penis enlargement and reconstructive medicine and surgery more of an art than a science,” added Dr. Loria.



About Dr. Victor Loria

Dr. Victor Loria, D.O., is the medical director of the Miami-based Penis Enlargement and Reconstructive Medicine and Surgery center (http://www.loriamedical.com). He has been performing medical procedures for 20 years. Dr. Loria is a graduate of the highly esteemed and oldest osteopathic medical school in the country, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Kirksville College prides itself on teaching not only traditional medicine and surgery, but also holistic approaches that can be brought into the physician’s medical and surgical practice.