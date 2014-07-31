Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito Adopts Revolutionary Approach to Breast Augmentation

El Cerrito, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito now performs transumbilical breast augmentation, the preferred procedure for patients who do not want visible scars on their breasts or armpits following breast augmentation. Transumbilical implants go in through a small incision on the navel wall, making the scar almost impossible to spot. Dr. Patino of the Cosmetic Surgical Center has been specially trained to perform what they call the “belly button approach” to breast augmentation.



Other benefits of transumbilical breast augmentation include “shorter surgery time, less bleeding, and a faster recovery,” according to Cosmetic Surgical Center Employee Garbriela Soledad. “In general, patients who opt for this approach are less likely to experience complications during or following the procedure.” Swelling subsides after four days and most patients can resume all normal activities within one month of having surgery.



Women who may want to breastfeed in the future are encouraged to consider a transumbilical procedure over other types of breast augmentation. “Transumbilical surgery typically causes less damage to breast tissue,” says Karla Molina, an employee at the Cosmetic Surgical Center. Furthermore, the risk of losing nipple sensitivity is less following transumbilical breast surgery.



About The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito

The Cosmetic Surgical Center of El Cerrito performs cosmetic surgery for patients in Richmond, Oakland, Berkeley, San Francisco, and surrounding areas. Dr. Gabriel H. Patino, their lead surgeon, has been practicing medicine since 1981. He specializes in breast implants, liposuction, hair transplants, Botox, and other common procedures. Find out more by visiting http://www.thecosmeticsurgicalcenter.com.