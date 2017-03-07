Cosplay - The Show, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Disaster Productions latest innovative new live stage show "Cosplay - The Show" announces the launch of its crowdfunding campaign. Now in development and pre-production for nationwide tour dates and a running Las Vegas production slated to open in late 2017.



Cosplay - The Show will be a 70 minute roller coaster of vignettes featuring custom made costumes inspired by fan favorite fictional characters from television, movies, books, comics and video games. Don't Panic! While Cosplay - The Show is created by fans you won't need to be a total geek to enjoy this show. Of course there will be some insider jokes and fun crossovers that true fans will enjoy. It's a Las Vegas show so there's a sexy feel to the show; and it's geared for a PG-13 audience.



If you're unfamiliar with the term; Cosplay is where fandom, fun, whimsy, wonderment, art and style come together to celebrate pop culture from sci-fi and fantasy to the most popular film franchises, television programs, video games and animation. What once started as a subculture of hardcore fans is now a worldwide phenomenon.



It seemed only right that a show developed by fans and about fans should be funded by fans. Cosplay - The Show has just launched it's first fund raising campaign on IndieGogo (https://igg.me/at/cosplaytheshow). Crowdfunded contributions to this campaign will be specifically used to increase production value of costumes, set pieces and props and to develop a strong marketing campaign through Advertising and Social Media. Cosplay - The Show will also participate in the growth of the community with special guest appearances from the actual actors who played in favorite television programs and movies, Cosplay celebrities, as well as participation in conventions, events and charities.



Creator and producer, Pete Housley, is no stranger to Las Vegas production shows and showrooms he's been the Director of Operations for the Sin City Theatre inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for the past four years, was a member of the creative development team for the Award Winning Sin City Comedy & Burlesque (now Comedy & Dolls); as well as the marketing and creative consultant for Crazy Girls and Xavier Mortimer's Magical Dream. As a huge fan of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Gaming, Housley developed Cosplay - The Show to be true to the nature and culture of Fans and Cosplayers alike featuring many of his own favorite characters re-imagined for the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.



"I look at shows open and close in Vegas with the same boring content. What would be different? What would be cool and have a fan base instantly? Cosplay", said Pete Housley Executive Producer. "Cosplay in it's most sophisticated form isn't halloween; Cosplayers are serious artists, seamstresses and performers and I wanted to see that reflected in the show from costume and set designs to casting. Crowdfunding this project was a choice, we have interested investors, but by funding the project through IndieGogo is allows us to be untethered and create a show that is by fans for fans and continuing to inspire and grow the community."



Crowdfunding is all about the perks and we're fans too! So we've created some awesome and unique perks around our launch. With perks starting at contributions of $25 and up; the campaign offers contributors access to limited edition, signed and numbered merchandise that will only be available during the crowdfunding campaign. If you're a super fan you'll note that the perk levels correspond to some pretty famous numbers throughout the history of the genre with titles like "Life, Universe & Everything", "Open the Pod Bay Doors", and more obscurely "THX" the theme is threaded throughout the project.



Now Casting



Cosplay is as much about the Cosplayers as the costumes and we're looking for the best of the best to join us as part of the cast or even as special guest appearances. If you're a Cosplayer who wants to be a part of Cosplay - The Show (or you know someone we should be) Tweet and follow us on Twitter @CosplayTheShow; message us on Facebook your Cosplay photos are welcome; or email us.



Cosplay - The Show crowdfunding campaign will run for only 60 days; we're asking for fans to spread the word about this awesome endeavor through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or whatever hailing frequencies you prefer.