Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years of experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, offers a range of different tapes for organizations to use as their custom logo tape used when shipping packages. This is a much more cost-effective option than having custom printed boxes or bags and clients don't need to change how they handle their shipping. Contact Phoenix Tape & Supply today to learn more about getting custom logo tape.



It doesn't matter if clients have a restaurant, a manufacturing company selling to other businesses, or ship products directly to end-users, they want to stay in their customer's mind so that they will think of them first when it comes to whatever is offered. There are little ways to do this and big ways, and custom logo tape is an easy and cost-effective way to remind customers about the brand while also making it possible for others to see the logo and brand and become interested.



For some customers of clients, having a custom logo tape on packages provides them an easy way to identify what they ordered. This can be very important when they are receiving packages from several different sources, and they will appreciate the fact that their packages are easy to single out. Clients can also easily change out special promotions with their custom logo tape or change it up for the different seasons of the year.



Phoenix Tape & Supply understands that there are different tapes that are used for different applications, and they offer custom logo tape in a wide range of materials. Polypropylene tape is one of the most common packing tapes used and they can add a custom logo to the tape rolls. Their paper tape is the reinforced option for heavier boxes and packages that can have custom logo tape done with it. They even offer hi-tack freezer tape and flatback tape as options for custom logo tape.



When clients work with the team at Phoenix Tape & Supply they can order in small quantities as a single case of tape rolls. This small quantity means that they can test out different concepts and don't need to invest a massive amount. They will also ship the order for free in the lower 48 states of the United States. Contact them today to get started with custom logo tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics, and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.