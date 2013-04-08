Pursical, Costa Rica -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2013 --"We had originally intended to sell the entire development, but we sold a few sample plots to gauge the market's reaction and suddenly we were overwhelmed with offers. We sold nearly a quarter of our inventory immediately so we decided to let people buy individual lots," said the project manager. The new sales packages have opened the door for smaller investors and new buyers looking for a bargain piece of paradise.



The entire development has been designed with nature at its heart. Almost a quarter of all the land has been set aside for permanent parks and features stunning tropical hardwoods, exotic flowering trees and the amazing local wildlife and birds. With just 28 properties in a huge 70 acre site, there is the kind of space and calm which can't be found in the average gated community. For escaping the hustle and bustle of Santa Ana and Escazu it is the perfect base.



Each plot is ready to build immediately, and has running water and electricity. With prices from just $28,000, the individual lots are selling fast and are only available on a first come, first served basis. Over 30% of the plots have already been sold. Finance packages are available, subject to status. The combination of the low price and the majestic setting has made Orchid Point attractive to both first time investors and seasoned professional



"We've seen a lot of movement. It's especially noticeable because the market has been so stagnant. I guess people see good value and they jump on it," added Mr.Hodel.



For further information, and for photographs and site plans, please visit www.orchard-point-estates.com.