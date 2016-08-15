Coughing Canary Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Coughing Canary, a premium smoke shop in Old Town Scottsdale, announced today it has partnered with BizIQ, a company dedicated to assisting small business owners throughout North America with their digital marketing and web design.



In this new collaboration with BizIQ, Coughing Canary will aim to bolster its web presence and its customer base throughout the Scottsdale area. BizIQ uses a strategy that focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which helps online customers to more easily find companies like Coughing Canary when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ has built an entirely new website for the smoke shop, as well as a new marketing campaign that includes regular blog content and stronger communication online between the company and its customers.



The new Coughing Canary website created by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely, and informative content related to the smoke shop's services and products. All of the content on the website is written by professional copywriters. The site also provides a variety of ways for current and prospective customers to get in touch with the company and learn more about vaping in Scottsdale.



"Coughing Canary is one of Scottsdale's favorite sources for tobacco, vaping, hookah and more, and has been since our founding in 2006," said Chris Cooper, owner of Coughing Canary. "More and more people are attempting to find the types of products we sell online, which made it necessary to revamp our web presence. BizIQ has done a tremendous job in building our new website and developing a sensible marketing plan that will help us reach out to new customers."



About Coughing Canary

Founded in 2006, Coughing Canary is Arizona's largest smoke shop, with hundreds of different products for sale, including the largest selection of glass, water pipes, hookah tobacco, e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers and accessories available.



For more information, visit http://www.coughingcanary.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.