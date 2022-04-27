Could a Personal Trainer Be the Key to Maintaining a Fitness Regimen This Summer?

Valley Cottage, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2022 --These days, there are countless ways to pursue your fitness goals: taking classes online or in person, attending a gym for solo exercise sessions, or even using an app to guide at-home workouts.



However, there are also many obstacles to maintaining a fitness regimen long-term. It's common for people with great intentions to start strong then see their commitment fizzle out when they encounter certain challenges. In fact, it's estimated that 90% of people quit after 3 months of joining the gym in January.



Those who are looking to improve their fitness levels in the lead up to summer may find that a personal trainer can help them avoid some of the most frequent causes of exercise routine abandonment.



One reason that people struggle to maintain motivation is that they set themselves unrealistic goals. When they fail to meet these goals, they experience disappointment and feelings of futility or anxiety.



According to research, people who overestimate the outcomes from exercise are most likely to eventually abandon exercise programs. This is why part of a personal trainer's job is to take their clients' overall objectives and turn them into smaller, more manageable goals with sensible timescales.



Another factor that affects people's ability to keep up their fitness regimen is inadequate or inappropriate nutrition. It's understandable that exercise is abandoned if someone's body doesn't feel good.



Personal trainers don't just design workout plans, though. They can also give advice regarding food plans that serve their clients' objectives, keeping them feeling strong and energized to enhance their performance.



When someone is injured, they're often no longer able to exercise in the same way. With a personal trainer, injury is less likely as they demonstrate correct form to their clients and ensure that exercises are performed safely.



New gym members might experience a reduction in motivation if they're intimidated by the equipment or the environment during their first visits. The fear that many experience there can be discouraging, and this is such a common phenomenon that the New York post gave it its own name: gymtimidation.



Those with a personal trainer, though, are supported through their initial discomfort. They learn about the equipment and exercises that they do so that their comfort levels increase. This means they can enjoy working out more.



When you ask people why they gave up on their fitness goals, they'll often say they didn't have enough time or motivation to continue. A personal trainer is an excellent solution for both issues.



Workouts can be organized on a flexible schedule, at a time that suits the client. Whether someone prefers to exercise early in the morning, late at night, or on the weekends, this can be organized.



Having someone like a personal trainer can also increase motivation as it adds an extra layer of accountability.



How? Well, when a client experiences an understandable lull in their energy or drive, a personal trainer is not only able to remind them of their fitness goals, but they're also able to adapt the workout to suit their mood and their needs in the moment.



Someone at home using a fitness app to exercise could become bored by repeating the same activities over and over. Personal trainers ensure their clients experience diversity in their workouts, making them consistently fun and challenging.



It's natural for those working out alone to stay in their comfort zone; however, this may hinder their progress.



In contrast, a personal trainer is qualified to identify when their client is ready to move to the next level, and they can safely increase the intensity and difficulty of their workout in accordance.



One of the most motivating factors that encourages people to stick to their fitness regimen is when they are seeing results. This is more likely with a personal trainer who has the expertise and experience to design effective workout plans, tailored to the strengths, needs, and goals of each individual client.



Those who have struggled to maintain an exercise routine in the first quarter of the year might consider using personal training services to get them back on track with their fitness goals.



